Aubameyang lauds Borussia Dortmund after FC Cologne demolition

The forward was at his best, scoring twice as the Black and Yellows brushed aside the Billy Goats which the forward described as ‘perfect’

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has applauded Borussia Dortmund following their 5-0 destruction of FC Cologne in Sunday’s Bundesliga encounter.

The 28-year-old registered a brace at Signal Iduna Park as Peter Bosz's moved to the summit of the German topflight ahead of closest rivals Hannover 96 on goal difference.

And the Gabon international is proud of BVB's display at Signal Iduna Park.

“It was fun, it was really very good. I think we played very well,” Aubameyang told Bundesliga website.

“We scored the second goal before the half-time so it was perfect.

“It was good to play this game," he concluded.

Aubameyang will be hoping to continue with this brilliant form when Dortmund square up against Hamburger on Wednesday.