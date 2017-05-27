Aubameyang & Reus no superhumans - Hector

Michael Hector is not fearful of facing the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Marco Reus and Shinji Kagawa as Frankfurt gear up for the DFB Pokal final against Borussia Dortmund on Saturday.

The Chelsea loanee, who has started his side's last five games, believes there are reasons to be hopeful that his team can upset the odds by winning the competition for the fifth time in his club's history.

"It is men against men, they are not superhuman. We feel that on our day, we can beat them," Hector told Goal.

"We beat them already this season. We are going to try and do the same thing that we did last time. We were in their faces, we won every second ball, we were positive. We attacked them, we didn't just sit back and defend.

"We defended well, we pushed them high up the field. I think that's what we need to do. We need to test them defensively and that's what will win us the game. If we sit back and defend for 90 minutes, then I don't think that's going to work.

"We will play our game and go for it. It is a one-off game and anything can happen in the cup final. They have got Marco Reus, Ousmane Dembele, Kagawa. They have so many players that can hurt you on their day.

"We have to respect Aubameyang's record at the moment because he is on fire. We have to respect the other players as well. They are world class as well. It will be a tough ask to beat them, but on the day we will be fired up and anything can happen.

"It has been a long-run, it has been tough and most of our games have been away and against tough competition.

"We deserve to be in the final. It will be another tough battle against Dortmund but it is a fair playing field at a neutral venue."

Hector has yet to decide what he will do with his future but the cup final could be his last game for Niko Kovac's side.

Kovac left Hector out for four games in a row ahead of the semi-final against Borussia Monchengladbach, but the pair have since cleared the air and Hector opened up about the discussions he had with his boss during that period.

"I didn't know if I was going to play the semi and then the manager showed he trusted me. It was good on him for believing in me," he said.

