Aubameyang worry for Dortmund ahead of Hannover trip

Borussia Dortmund boss Peter Bosz does not know if leading scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will be available to face Hannover this weekend.

Aubameyang topped the Bundesliga scoring charts last term and has been similarly prolific in 2017-18 to date, with 15 goals in 14 appearances across all competitions.

Dortmund 4/7 to beat Hannover

The Gabon striker was denied the chance to add to that tally during Tuesday's 5-0 DFB Pokal win over Magdeburg after he was sidelined with muscular soreness.

Speaking at a news conference ahead of Saturday's match, Bosz confirmed Aubameyang's injury had not completely subsided.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang More

"Mario Gotze is fit to play, but I have to wait and see about Christian Pulisic (calf) and Aubameyang," he said.

"We will go to the facilities and see how Auba is doing. We'll see if we need to replace him.