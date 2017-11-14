Aubrey Modiba confident fearless SuperSport United can handle TP Mazembe in Caf Confed Cup final

The Matsatsantsa wing-back is adamant that they will not fear their Caf Confederation Cup opponents despite the Ravens being defending champions

With the conclusion of the international break, SuperSport United’s focus will fall onto their highly anticipated Caf Confederation Cup final encounter against TP Mazembe.

Matsatsantsa are set to jet out to Lubumbashi later this week as they prepare for Sunday’s first leg encounter, and ahead of the clash, much has been said of Mazembe’s continental pedigree as they are the tournament’s defending champions.

However, one SuperSport player who is not too bothered by the Ravens’ pedigree and impressive set of honours is Aubrey Modiba.

The 22-year-old has been instrumental in SuperSport’s run to the final and he believes that the Tshwane giants will go into the final fearless despite knowing that a hostile atmosphere awaits them in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“We are at the stage where we don’t fear anything because we’ve been through a lot in this competition,” Modiba was quoted as saying by The New Age.

“We played some big games. We faced a lot of challenges that we had to overcome. Right now, we are not focusing on these challenges because we already know what to expect," he said.

“We need to soldier on as players and not think about what they have achieved in the past. We’ve seen tough conditions and this won’t be new to us,” he added.

“Everything will be against us when we go there. The conditions, even the crowd will be more than they were in the last game we played,” Modiba concluded.