Aubrey Ngoma's return is like a new signing, says Benni McCarthy

The Citizens have been given a major boost with Ngoma in line for a return against Bakgaga following the international break

Cape Town City could soon have their playmaker and talisman Aubrey Ngoma back in action

Ngoma has been on the side-lines ever since picking up an injury on international duty earlier in the year, and while a return has been lobbied for some time, the 28-year-old has suffered several setbacks.

However, with the international break firmly in motion, the Citizens coach Benni McCarthy has confirmed that Ngoma could potentially make his highly anticipated return in their Premier Soccer League (PSL) clash against Baroka on November 22.

The Mother City based-outfit have struggled of late but following their victory over Free State Stars things are once again looking up for City. Speaking ahead of the clash with Bakgaga, McCarthy struggled to contain his excitement as he revealed that Ngoma is raring to go.

“Aubrey is upbeat‚ he and I had a conversation where he said to me‚ 'I’m in the mood coach‚ I’m hungry’ and that’s what I wanted to hear,” McCarthy was quoted by the Sowetan as saying.

“When we come back from the break‚ don’t be shocked if you see Aubrey in the mix.

"He is looking good and has his hunger back.

"It will be a fantastic boost for the club‚ it’s like signing a new player,” McCarthy explained.