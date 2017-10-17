Aubrey Ngoma backs Cape Town City to defend Telkom Knockout after MTN8 final heartbreak

The Citizens have been handed a tricky fixture in the Telkom Knockout last 16

Cape Town City winger Aubrey Ngoma believes that they can defeat Baroka FC in the Telkom Knockout Cup Last 16 next week.

“Sure, we’ve lost in the MTN 8 final, but I believe that it was a learning curve for all of us here at the club. We should have done things differently in that game, I believe. But having said that, going into this year’s Telkom Knockout competition, we are going to make sure we do not repeat the same mistakes,” Ngoma told the media.

The Tshwane-born winger has not played for the Citizens this season because of his knee injury. But he has began light training sessions.

“I’ve started with light training sessions with the team and (so far, so good). I’m also hoping to be back in action a few weeks or so, hopefully feature in a few games or so before the Christmas break. But yes, we’ll have to wait and see,” Ngoma said.

City lost 4-2 on penalties to SuperSport United in the 2017 MTN8 Cup final over the weekend.

“Baroka are having a time of their life at the moment. They haven’t lost a single match in their league campaign so far this season, so I believe that it’s going to be a very interesting fixture for both of us,” Ngoma concluded.