Audi Cup at Bayern Munich: Fixtures, tickets & guide to the 2017 tournament

Jurgen Klopp will hope to get the chance to face his old rivals Bayern Munich when he takes Liverpool to the pre-season Audi Cup in Germany this summer.

Bayern host the friendly tournament, which takes place every two years at the Allianz Arena and sees three other top clubs invited to participate.

For the 2017 edition, Liverpool and Atletico Madrid will visit Bavaria hoping for some high-level competition to round off their respective pre-season schedules, with the third team still to be confirmed.

We have all the information you need to know ahead of the latest Audi Cup on August 1 and 2.

WHAT IS THE AUDI CUP?

The Audi Cup is a biennial pre-season tournament hosted by Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena. The 2017 edition will be the fifth tournament, with Bayern having won three of the previous four.

Three other top clubs from around the world are invited to participate, but only Barcelona have taken the trophy off of the hosts. Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid have all finished second in years gone by.

As mentioned, Liverpool and Atletico Madrid are confirmed as attending this year. Their participation was announced at a rather bizarre press conference - pictured above - which saw the real-life Carlo Ancelotti sit on a panel with holograms of Jurgen Klopp and Diego Simeone, who were projected in from Liverpool and Madrid.

AUDI CUP TEAMS

Team Country Bayern Munich Germany Liverpool England Atletico Madrid Spain TBC TBC

It is likely that the fourth team would have been Milan - who have played at all four Audi Cups so far - but they now face Europa League third-qualifying round ties on July 27 and August 3, which would seem to clash with this year's tournament.

As a result, it is not currently clear who will fill the fourth spot.

Bayern are looking to win their fourth Audi Cup and their third in a row, having defeated Real Madrid in the 2015 final. Both Liverpool and Atletico, meanwhile, are making their first appearance.

AUDI CUP FIXTURES

Date Match Time (local / BST) Aug 1 Semi-final #1 17:45 / 16:45 Aug 1 Semi-final #2 20:30 / 19:30 Aug 2 Third-place play-off 17:45 / 16:45 Aug 2 Final 20:30 / 19:30

The four participating teams are drawn into two semi-finals, with the winners going on to meet the following day in the final and the losers facing off in a third-place play-off. The draw will be made after the fourth team is confirmed.

The matches are played back-to-back at the Allianz Arena across Tuesday, August 1 and Wednesday, August 2, with the first on each day kicking off at 17:45 local time and the second following at 20:30.

HOW CAN I BUY TICKETS?

