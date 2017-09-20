Augsburg ace Baier fined for unsporting gesture towards Leipzig boss Hasenhuttl

The 33-year-old midfielder caused controversy with the obscene gesture during his side's 1-0 victory in the Bundesliga on Sunday

Augsburg midfielder Daniel Baier has been fined and given a one-game ban after making an obscene gesture towards RB Leipzig boss Ralph Hasenhuttl.

The 33-year-old caused controversy as he made the motion towards Hassenhuttl during Augsburg's 1-0 victory over Leipzig in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Baier made the unsporting gesture towards Hasenhuttl after becoming annoyed at the Leipzig manager complaining to the referee over a number of decisions during the match.

The incident, which was missed by referee Daniel Siebert, no doubt angered Hasenhuttl, who refused to shake Baier's hand at the end of the fixture.

Baier took to Instagram earlier on Wednesday to apologise for his actions but he has since been punished by the German Football Association (DFB).

The former Wolfsburg man has accepted a fine of €20,000 and will now miss Augsburg's trip to Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Saturday.