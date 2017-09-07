Aurier faces Pochettino 'head-butt' if he steps out of line at Tottenham

The Tottenham boss made it clear that the 24-year-old's negative antics would not be tolerated at the London club before signing him

Mauricio Pochettino took a hard line with Serge Aurier prior to inking the somewhat troubled full back to a deal this summer, letting the former PSG player know that any mischief will not be taken kindly to at Tottenham.

The 24-year-old has seen his share of troubles, having been banned by his former side for tossing homiphobic slurs at then-boss Laurent Blanc, before being convicted of of assaulting a police officer outside a club in Paris.

And the Argentine manager made it clear that with Spurs such antics would not be tolerated as the club looks to keep a stable dynamic moving forward.

"I said to him, 'I will kill you', I [would] head-butt him," Pochettino joked to Sky Sports.

"I think it was good, we had a long chat. He knows very well how we are, what we expect from him and for us it's so important, not only him, every player, how they behave here in the squad.

"We need to keep the dynamic we have created. I trust him, I am confident that he can succeed here and help the team to achieve the things we want.

"When you know and you meet some people, always you start to assess him from the day that you meet them and for me we start from [here] because I don't know him before. For him I think it's a new chapter in his life."

Tottenham landed the talented defender for £23 million on transfer deadline day, one of five signings the club made during the window.

Despite the moves, Spurs have started slowly in the league, picking up four points from three matches, and face a tricky test away to Everton on Saturday.