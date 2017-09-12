Aussies Abroad: Luongo goal kick-starts QPR comeback, Jedinak returns

The Socceroo playmaker's strike set the wheels in motion for his team to secure an unlikely result

Australian midfielder Massimo Luongo's goal started QPR's fight back as they salvaged a 2-2 draw at home against Millwall in the English Championship on Wednesday (AEST).

After seeing his team go 2-0 down early in the second half, Luongo struck in the 73rd minute with a volley from a partially-cleared corner before Matt Smith secured a point five minutes from time.

 

 

Bailey Wright assisted Bristol City's first goal in an entertaining 3-3 draw against Wolverhampton at the Molineux while Mile Jedinak returned from injury to play 45 minutes as Aston Villa's match versus Middlesbrough finished goalless.

Tom Rogic came on at half-time for Celtic but failed to have an impact as the Scots were smashed 5-0 by PSG at Celtic Park in the Champions League.

Dynamic trio Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani were all on the scoresheet for the Parisians.

