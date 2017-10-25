Australia's Ashes star Ellyse Perry on excelling at two sports and having to stop playing football for her country
For the majority of professional athletes, they have had an excellent run if their career at the highest level lasts for a decade. In Ellyse Perry’s case, 10 years after becoming Australia’s youngest international cricketer, she still stands at the peak of her powers – her country’s most prized all-round asset.
Then again, Perry is a true prodigy, having made her international debuts in cricket and football within a fortnight of each other, while still just 16. The novelty of the pacy opening bowler splitting her time as a defender for the Matildas commanded unparalleled attention for a woman in either discipline.
Her performances matched the hype. The Women’s Ashes that started on Sunday is her seventh – she was player of the series in the previous two – and she has also been integral to success at four global tournaments. While in football boots, her long-range goal in the 2011 World Cup quarter-final still evokes fond memories. But due to full professionalism, those dual-national days have, she believes, come to a natural conclusion.
“I said consistently that if it got to a point where both sports had developed so much that it required the athletes to be full-time professional then that was a wonderful thing,” Perry said ahead of tomorrow’s second One-Day International against England here, her Australian side going one-up in the opener in Brisbane. “That has certainly happened in cricket and it is not far off in soccer.”
Until last year, Perry said publicly she was available for a recall to the elite football arena after her Australia career was cut short after 18 caps in 2014 when it was deemed she was no longer able to commit sufficiently to both. Whether it was correlation or causation, a major shift followed for her cricket when football was put to one side: she became a serious batsman.
Four years ago, Perry was the quintessential talismanic attack leader for Australia. Brave, too: in the World Cup final of 2013, it is legend that she took the first three wickets of Australia’s defence despite bounding in on a broken ankle.
In that earlier iteration of Perry, her batting was an afterthought. In six years of international cricket to that point, she had passed 50 only once, batting where bowlers normally do. Fast forward to now, she is the third-ranked ODI batsman in the world, clocking 22 half-centuries in the last four years at an average of 77. Most of that work has been done at No 4, but the degree of difficulty has risen yet again for her in the absence of full-time captain Meg Lanning, with a shoulder injury. In turn, Perry is now filling her spot at three, while still retaining her menace with the ball – a point she attributes to Matthew Hoggard, who tutored Perry when she was an overseas import for Loughborough Lightning in the Kia Super League in August.
In the years since Perry was a Matilda, their own footprint has also grown dramatically, eliminating Brazil in the 2015 World Cup and defeating the US for the first time this year. Sell-out crowds have followed for fixtures at home. Does this fuel her to try and get back on to the other pitch again for her country?
“I do not think it is possible any more and that’s a positive thing,” she says. “At the moment it is really hard to miss it too much because there are just so many wonderful things going on in cricket and none more so than this Ashes, probably the biggest series that I have played in. From that point of view, while I miss playing soccer, it is a wonderful development.”
Returning to the immediate task at hand of retaining the Ashes trophy that Perry had such a big hand in regaining on English soil in 2015, she does not doubt the tourists’ capacity to bounce straight back. “They are a strong side,” she says. “They just won the World Cup. We are only at the start of a really long and tough series.”