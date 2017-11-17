Australia's Paine pick an amazing Ashes gamble

The selection of Tim Paine for the opening Ashes Tests represents an astonishing call by Australia, for more than one reason.

Australian cricket fans may have grown accustomed to selection curveballs in recent years, but few picks can have generated more surprise than the decision to draft in Tim Paine for the opening Ashes Tests.

Paine's truly sensational recall to the Test arena was confirmed on Friday when the wicketkeeper – who has not even donned the gloves for his state, Tasmania, in the Sheffield Shield this season – was named ahead of Matthew Wade and Peter Nevill in a 13-man home squad.

Neither Wade – the first-choice stumper at Tasmania and Australia's previous incumbent behind the wickets – nor Nevill can justifiably claim to have been too hard done by. Both men have endured recent struggles in the Test arena and they each failed to make an impact in the first three rounds of Australia's first-class competition, when it was clear their country's wicketkeeping slot was very much up for grabs. Wade's five innings this season have yielded a dismal total of 38 runs.

Nevertheless, it is nothing short of astonishing that Australia have handed the gloves to a player who has spent the opening weeks of the domestic campaign stood in the slip cordon for his state.

Paine was openly contemplating the possibility of bringing an end to his cricketing career only nine months ago, despite being recalled to Australia's Twenty20 side, as he languished in the Tasmania second XI for red-ball matches.

And although he has demonstrated relatively encouraging form with the bat this month, following up a 52 for a Cricket Australia XI against England with an unbeaten 71 versus Victoria, his record in whites is modest at best.

When news of his impending return leaked out on the eve of Friday's squad announcement, several Twitter users took pleasure in highlighting the fact Australia's head coach, the 47-year-old Darren Lehmann, has made a Sheffield Shield hundred more recently than Paine.