Australia's team put together by 'morons' was surprisingly well built
Not bad for a team picked by “morons.” That insult, one of several directed at Australia’s selectors, returned to its author Stuart MacGill like a boomerang after England’s 10-wicket defeat. If these were “bombshell” choices, how bad will it be for Joe Root’s team when they face a sensibly picked XI?
England have fallen to many hardened, big-name, self-selecting Australia sides. This time they were squashed by one thrown-together around Steve Smith, who has scored 21 Test centuries in 57 matches for an average of 61.23. Smith is a colossus, Nathan Lyon is a game-changing pest and Australia have three fine young fast bowlers in Pat Cummins, the new poster boy of cricket here, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.
Yet England’s discomfort can only grow when they review the build-up to this Test, when Australia was plunged into introspection by a rash of recalls and droppings. Trevor Hohns and his selectorial team seemed to be flailing in the dark. Chief critic was MacGill, who has his beefs with Cricket Australia. “Ashes selections made by morons mascarading [sic] as mentors,” he erupted.
MacGill’s rude terminology was juxtaposed by the resigned tone adopted by the selectors. This Australia team, they seemed to be saying, was the least bad of all the options.
Take Tim Paine, apparently the second best keeper in Tasmania, who had missed a record 78 Tests since 2010 and played only three Sheffield Shield matches in two years. Paine was No 2 to Matthew Wade for his state - and leap-frogged Peter Nevill and Alex Carey to start in Brisbane. Even ex-players were so underwhelmed by his return that Paine had to turn his phone off to escape the negativity. Hohns had said: “He [Paine] is regarded as the best gloveman in the country. Then of course you go the other side of the coin: the unconvincing performances of the other wicketkeeping contenders.”
In other words Paine, who has one first-class century in a 12-year career, was picked by process of elimination. He was hardly Adam Gilchrist with the bat in Brisbane, but he did stump Moeen Ali in England’s second innings - a turning point in the match.
Paine was not the only “bombshell” choice. Cameron Bancroft (82 not out, in Australia’s wicket-less second innings) was on debut at the expense of Matt Renshaw, who was been in poor form but averaged 63 in home Tests. “There were a lot of underperformers as well, so we really didn’t have anybody jumping out at us apart from Cameron Bancroft, who put a case forward that was irresistible, Hohns said. “We want to raise the bar, not [reward] mediocre performances.”
Then there was Shaun Marsh, back for his eighth go, ahead of Glenn Maxwell, who struck 278 last week in a Sheffield Shield match, with 40 boundaries. With Marsh, 34, who had been cut from the central contract list, Hohns spoke of “going down that path again.”
You would be hard pushed to find many ringing endorsements there. But Smith said: “There was never any negativity from our side of things. We thought it was a very good selection. We’ve performed really well in this Test after a shaky start and this team has the potential to do some really good things. The Adelaide wicket might bring some of their bowlers into play, but having said that the Adelaide wicket is one of the quickest in the country at night. We saw how effective our bowlers could be when this [Gabba] wicket quickened up a bit, so that’s exciting.”
England’s tail can expect no respite from short balls. “I think we’ve made our intentions clear, so they can expect more of a barrage, I’d say,” Smith said. Among those hurling Kookaburras at them will be Cummins, who could develop into the all-rounder Australia crave. Cummins “bats like a batsman,” in commentator parlance, and scored smoothly for 42 alongside Smith. The former Australia opener Mark Taylor says: “He’s got plenty of power but he has balance. No doubt he could be an all-rounder. I reckon he’s good enough to get a Test hundred.”
Smith meanwhile is on his way to the pantheon, with Ricky Ponting even suggesting he might end up as the all-time No 1. "I've watched him pretty closely, you can just tell he's hungry to lead his team well and he wants to be the best player there has ever been,” Ponting says. “He's got a game now that is standing up to the best attacks in all conditions, all around the world.
"Think about the greats - the Tendulkars and the Kallises and these guys that have scored 15,000 and 13,000 runs. They played in 150-plus Tests, Tendulkar 200 Tests, to achieve what they achieved. Smith’s nearly halfway there in just over 50 Test matches."
Smith’s badge-grabbing, teeth-baring celebration when he reached a hundred was directed at the Australia dug-out, where the top order had under-performed, before he rescued them with his unbeaten 141. It was a rallying call but also a rebuke.
And when David Warner reached 63, the number Phil Hughes was on when he was hit on the neck by a bouncer (Hughes died three years ago to the day), he looked to the sky in tribute, stirring more emotion. A team put together by “morons” was surprisingly well built.