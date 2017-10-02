Australia batsmen played scared - Saker

David Saker thinks Australia have the talent to raise their game overseas in ODIs after a drubbing in India.

Stand-in head coach David Saker felt Australia's batsmen were guilty of playing "scared" during the one-day international series hammering in India.

The tourists were soundly beaten 4-1 by an India side that are now back at the top of the ODI rankings

Australia captain Steve Smith said it is time for the batsmen to practice what they preach after a seven-wicket loss in the final match of the series on Sunday.

Saker also offered a frank verdict on the tourists' shortcomings with the bat in the 50-over format ahead of the first of three Twenty20s in Ranchi on Saturday.

"It's not mainly personnel, I think it's mainly just their mindset and where they are in their games," said Saker.

"A lot of them are playing a little bit scared, which we try not to do. We try and make sure they play with a lot of freedom and express themselves as much as they can.

"But when you're losing, you play scared, you go insular and you start looking after number one.

"I think there's little bits of that. It's not dramatic and we know we can fix that. I think the talent is there."

Saker knows Australia's poor ODI form overseas is a cause for concern, but thinks they have the quality to turn things around.

"Obviously, our away form has been quite dreadful so we have to have a look at that. The next World Cup is away [from Australia]," he added.

"I don't think it's all doom and gloom, I think there's some talent in that team. But there's no doubt we have to probably re-jig a few things and see where we're at."