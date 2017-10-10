Australia bus window smashed by rock, says Finch

A window on Australia's team bus was smashed when a rock was thrown at it after their victory over India, according to Aaron Finch.

Aaron Finch claimed a rock was thrown at Australia's team bus and smashed a window following their Twenty20 international victory over India on Tuesday.

Australia were making their way back to their hotel after an eight-wicket victory at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati when Finch says the incident occurred.

The opener tweeted a photo of a broken window from inside the vehicle with the caption: "Pretty scary having a rock thrown through the team bus window on the way back to the hotel!!"

Australia were involved in a similar incident after the second Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong last month and were given stiffer security as a result.

The final match in the T20I series against India – which stands at 1-1 – will take place in Hyderabad on Friday.