Australia call up Tye for India T20 series

Andrew Tye has been out of action since April, but could make his comeback for Australia in India.

All-rounder Andrew Tye has replaced Pat Cummins in the Australia Twenty20 squad to face India.

Tye has been out of action since dislocating his shoulder playing for Gujarat Lions in the Indian Premier League five months ago.

The 30-year-old will fly out to India to join up with the Australia squad for the three-match series which starts a week on Saturday.

Paceman Cummins will head home after the one-day international series against Virat Kohli's men to rest ahead of the Ashes.

Tye has played five T20s for his country, taking 3-37 in his last appearance against Sri Lanka in February.