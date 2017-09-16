Australia claim Rugby Championship comeback win over Argentina

Despite being behind at the break, Australia roared back to down Argentina and claim a 45-20 bonus-point win.

Australia scored five second-half tries to come from behind and secure their first win of this season's Rugby Championship as Argentina were beaten 45-20 in Canberra on Saturday.

The hosts, who drew with South Africa last time out after leading by 10 points, made it 14 victories from their last 15 games against the South Americans, who again surrendered a half-time lead to remain winless in the competition.

Martin Landajo's 23rd-minute try capped a promising start from Argentina, but Israel Folau broke a six-Test scoring drought as Australia levelled it up by the half-hour mark.

READ MORE: Milner-Skudder gets two as rampant New Zealand claim biggest win over South Africa

READ MORE: JP Duminy retires from Test cricket

READ MORE: Romelu Lukaku joined Man Utd ‘at the right moment’ - Mourinho

His score, which capped a fine move, came at the end of a week in which the 28-year-old sparked a heated Twitter debate by revealing he would not support gay marriage in Australia.

Michael Cheika's men were behind at the break following Nicolas Sanchez's penalty, but Sekope Kepu's converted try shifted the contest back in their favour and Folau doubled his tally to put the home side in the driving seat.

Argentina's woes worsened when Will Genia profited from a strong Wallabies scrum to dart over the line, while Nick Phipps touched down at the end of a rapid break.

A fine piece of solo play from Matias Moroni provided late consolation for the away side, but even that scant joy was tempered by Jordan Uelese's score, which sealed a bonus point.

The hosts forged ahead through Bernard Foley's sixth-minute penalty, with Sanchez splitting the posts at the other end.

Argentina applied huge pressure as they went through the phases in Australia's 22, with Landajo touching down and Sanchez converting.

But the Wallabies' response was swift and decisive as a flowing move that swept first from right to left and then back again was finished in the corner by Folau.

Emiliano Boffelli then proved wayward with a penalty attempt, but Sanchez had no such problem in kicking the visitors back ahead before the interval.

Argentina led at half-time against New Zealand last week before succumbing to a 39-22 loss in New Plymouth, so coach Daniel Hourcade will not have been taking anything for granted.

It was indeed Australia who made the brighter start to the second half and, after turning down the chance to kick for goal, the decision to tap and go provided a try for Kepu.

Genia's fine pass released Folau for him to touch down for a second time in the 53rd minute, with Foley's boot handing Cheika's side an 11-point advantage.

Resilient work in the defence ensured a strong spell from Argentina went unrewarded just past the hour mark, with Australia beginning to scent success.

The contest was put to bed inside the final 10 minutes with Genia's score and then a superb breakaway effort finished by Phipps.

Moroni's skilful chip-and-chase effort briefly cut the deficit, but Australia claimed a bonus point courtesy of Uelese.