Australia coach Ange Postecoglou set to quit before World Cup - report

The Socceroos boss is set to stand down after the upcoming CONCACAF playoff and not lead the nation to Russia if they qualify

Australian coach Ange Postecoglou is set to quit in November even if the nation qualify for next year's World Cup.

The 52-year-old would have stepped down from the role if the Socceroos qualified automatically last month but decided to stay on to finish the job of getting to Russia, according to the report from respected football journalist David Davutovic.

The Socceroos qualified for the intercontinental playoff against a CONCACAF team on Tuesday night, after defeating Syria 3-2 on aggregate, but regardless of the result in the upcoming matches on November 6 and 14, Postecoglou will leave his post and Australia may need to find a new coach to take them to Russia only seven months before the tournament begins.

It's believed Postecoglou, who's contract expires once Australia's involvement in the World Cup ends, has tired of the continual criticism he has suffered while in the job and is keen to move on to pursue overseas coaching interests.