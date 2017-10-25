Australia have edge with only two Ashes XI places left and three rounds of Sheffield Shield matches to fill them

England have four vacancies to fill before the first Test in Brisbane a month from now: numbers three, five and six in their batting order, assuming the absence of Ben Stokes, plus their fourth seamer.

Australia have only two vacancies to fill, and they have the great advantage of three rounds of Sheffield Shield matches, starting tomorrow (Thursday), to make ready.

"It's a great little preparation for the international guys,” said Australia’s captain Steve Smith at the launch of his book ‘The Journey’ in Sydney earlier this week.

“Three Shield games before the first Test hasn't happened for a long time. It’s also a good opportunity for a few guys to stand up, knowing there might be a few positions up for grabs - it puts a little bit of pressure on and we like seeing guys perform under pressure, so hopefully a few guys step up and really 'bash the lights out'."

Australia’s top Test five are widely assumed to be David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Smith himself and Peter Handscomb.

Australian batsman Marcus Stoinis is in the running to claim the number six spot

The two vacancies arise at numbers six and seven, before Australia complete their line-up with a bowling attack which is incontestably superior to England’s - decent though it may be - in Australian conditions: Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon.

Smith wants runs, above all, from his number six, with pace bowling a secondary consideration.

"I think first and foremost we need our best six batters playing. It's going to be important to get some runs out of that position.

"It'd be good if they could bowl but in the end it's down to having the best six batters," Smith said. "We've got these two Shield games until it's picked and a third game for some guys to put their name up there.”

The top three candidates for Australia’s number six position who can bowl a bit are Mitchell Marsh, Hilton Cartwright and Marcus Stoinis.

Marsh displaced Shane Watson as Australia’s all-rounder during the 2015 Ashes and bowled at good pace but he is currently injured and will play for Western Australia in the first Shield round as a batsman and captain.

On Australia’s tour of Asia this autumn Cartwright played one of the two Tests in Bangladesh, and would make a nippy fourth seamer, but has no great record as a batsman.

Hence the strong possibility of Stoinis who has yet to play a Test but suggested he has something special when, in only his second one-day international, he hit an unbeaten 146 off 161 balls against New Zealand and almost won the game single-handedly.

Australia’s other position under review is that of wicketkeeper-batsman because the incumbent Matthew Wade has not been fulfilling the second half of the deal: in his last eleven Tests he has scored one 50.

He is not the best keeper in Australia either, seemingly too intent on disturbing the batsman to concentrate on his own game.

Wade will probably hold on to his place if he makes a score in the first two Shield games for Victoria before the Test squad for Brisbane is announced.

If he does not, Peter Nevill is still regarded as the best keeper - the man who replaced Brad Haddin during the 2015 Ashes - but he averaged only 22 during his Test run.

A remote possibility is that Handscomb will be made to keep wicket, as he has often done the job in one-day games, but that would disturb his serene progress into becoming a consistent Test batsman.

A strong candidate would have been Ryan Carters, whom England will recall from their last tour in 2013-14 when he scored 94 against them in their last warm-up game; but he retired earlier this year, aged 26, to launch ‘Batting for Change’, a charity to promote the education of impoverished females in cricket-playing countries.

And just as these three rounds of Shield matches are an advantage for Australia, they form a handicap for England, because the tourists will face very moderate opposition in their three warm-up games.

While they play a Western Australian XI in their tour opener in Perth on November 4 and 5, the WA first XI will be playing in New South Wales.

When England won the Ashes in 2010-11, the foundation of their success was that they established a psychological superiority first by dominating three strong sides in the build-up, beating WA, having all the better of a draw with South Australia before the rain, and thrashing Australia A by ten wickets.

Cricket Australia have made sure this cannot happen again, by arranging these Shield matches and putting up a composite eleven of youngsters for England’s second and third warm-ups in Adelaide and Townsville.

On the bright side, this modest bowling should allow all of England’s batsmen to fill their boots before the first Test at the Gabba on November 23. If they do not, Australia really will “bash the lights” out of England.