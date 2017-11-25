Australia grab control of gripping Brisbane Ashes Test as lack of pace in England attack helps tail to dig in

There was a polling booth for the Queensland state election at the Gabba on Saturday, with unconfirmed reports that Steve Smith had won a landslide.

A few voters must have been tempted to scribble out a candidate’s name and write in Smith's who showed leadership and strength of character under pressure which, if transferred to today’s political climate, would help us all sleep a bit sounder at night.

Smith’s unbeaten 141 was his sixth Ashes century, 13th as Australia captain in only 27 matches and 21st of his career overall. It was the slowest he has ever made but was perfectly fitted the situation and inspired his team to grab control of this gripping Test match.

Suddenly with their captain delivering an unexpected first innings lead, Australia’s pace bowlers found their length, the pitch appeared to quicken up and England were two down by the close of the third day and teetering. Alastair Cook bagged his second low score of the game caught on the hook, James Vince was squared up by a quick, lifting delivery from Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc hit Joe Root, on nought, straight between the eyes with a 90mph bouncer. This is tough, cracking Ashes cricket and a thriller is the making.

Root is struck on the head by Mitchell Starc's delivery, but England's captain made it through to the close

Root is struck on the head by Mitchell Starc's delivery, but England's captain made it through to the close Credit: Getty Images AsiaPac

At 33 for two England lead by seven with Mark Stoneman once again looking unflustered, despite the pressure of the moment and a bouncer barrage from Pat Cummins, and Root at the crease the match remains impossible to call.

Smith’s powers of concentration were immense as he single handedly delivered a slender, but vital, 26 run first innings lead and coaxed a brilliant rearguard performance from tailender Pat Cummins in a pivotal eighth wicket partnership that inched Australia up to to 328.

Throughout his innings Smith played a multilayered game of Risk with Root and James Anderson that was riveting, old fashioned Test cricket as the England captain moved his fielders around the park trying to second guess his counterpart’s unique scoring areas.

Smith batted for 526 minutes, 326 balls, and one of the world’s most attacking batsman struck only nine fours in nine hours of batting. He also barely offered a sniff. A bouncer from Jake Ball looped up off the glove and there was a half hearted cut on 96 but that was it. He did not score a boundary in the 80 minutes before the second new ball, made just 17 runs in the first session and only started to play a few quirky shots when he was partnered by last man Nathan Lyon.

Smith batted for nearly nine hours, saving his team Credit: REUTERS More

He pumped the air, and primevally beat the Australia badge on his chest when he brought up his century with only his third four of the day, a rare foray into the offside when Broad went around the wicket. Ricky Ponting, on commentary at the time for BT Sport, knew the deep significance of the moment for an Australian captain. “He will have been thinking for two years about making a hundred in this opening Ashes Test. That is what captains have to do, stand up early in the Ashes and make your mark.”

Without him Australia would have been sunk, the soft underbelly of their batting exposed by two of the game’s great bowlers, Broad and Anderson.

They took a combined five for 99 from 54 overs, used all their skills with the ball on this slow surface to match the many different fields set by Root, who went through an alphabet of plans from A to Z.

But Root lacks pace in his attack and it never became more obvious than when Australia’s tail was digging in. From 209 for seven, after Broad and Anderson had both struck with the new ball, Australia added another 119 runs.

Cummins showed exceptional focus for a no 9 playing in only his seventh Test. He faced 103 dot balls, and followed captain’s orders to the letter as the pair added 66 runs in 32.2 overs of sweat and toil.

Chris Woakes and Jake Ball could not find little movement from the pitch and their two for 144 from 42 overs told its story when compared to the numbers of Anderson and Broad. Moeen Ali visibly tired too, his action falling flat and the ball lacking fizz as Cummins and Smith ground England down.

England tried bouncing Cummins out with Ball and Woakes bowling back of a length deliveries instead of trying to draw the drive. They thought eventually he would play the big hook and get out but Cummins, coached by Smith at the other end, resisted temptation.

Cummins was a perfect foil for Smith, providing resistance Credit: Getty Images AsiaPac More

When Woakes did finally pitch it up Cummins nicked to first slip where Cook took a fine low catch but by then he made 42 and outscored Smith in their partnership. As a rearguard from Australia’s tail it evoked memories of four years ago when the opening Ashes Test turned on the runs of Brad Haddin.

Root will ponder not bowling Broad and Anderson after lunch and conjecture surrounded the fitness of Anderson throughout the day. England insisted he was fine, but he looked to be bothered by his left side, grimacing on occasion when throwing from the outfield and disappearing to the dressing room for periods of time. He has been bothered by a virus on this tour and was struck on the shoulder when batting. It could be nothing and just the rigours of bowling on a hot humid Brisbane day, but England’s hopes of competing without Anderson are thin so any niggle will spark alarm.

It was evident from the first wickets of the day how much England rely on Broad and Anderson. Australia were untroubled until the second new ball when Broad lured Shaun Marsh into driving at a leg cutter, dishing up an easy catch to mid off, and Anderson produced a beauty to Tim Paine which Jonny Bairstow grabbed instinctively with one hand.

Mitchell Starc was six and out as Broad took a sharp caught and bowled but then arrived Cummins and Smith and England hopes of a substantial first innings lead drained away.