Australia and Honduras to battle for World Cup spot after dramatic night of qualifying

After an unbelievable series of results, Los Catrachos will take on the Socceroos over two legs for a position in Russia next year

Australia and Honduras will meet in the intercontinental playoff for a berth in Russia after an extraordinary night of World Cup qualifying in CONCACAF.

The USA missed out on qualification after losing 2-1 to Trinidad and Tobago, with Panama qualifying directly in third position after 88th minute goal in a 2-1 win against Costa Rica.

That same Panama goal also allowed Honduras, who defeated Mexico 3-2, to move into the fourth position - which means they will now face the Socceroos over two legs on November 6 and 14.

Earlier, Australia needed extra time to defeat Syria 3-2 on aggregate leaving them waiting a little over 12 hours to find out their CONCACAF opponent

