Rugby league: Australia international Dugan agrees Sharks switch

Josh Dugan will leave St George Illawarra Dragons at the end of the NRL season to join Cronulla Sharks on a four-year contract.

Cronulla Sharks have announced the signing of Australia international Josh Dugan for the 2018 NRL season, which will bring an end to his four-year association with St George Illawarra Dragons.

Since moving to the Dragons, Dugan has scored 27 tries in 74 appearances, form that earned him all seven of his Australia caps and a place in the New South Wales Blues side for the State of Origin series in each of the last four seasons.

The 27-year-old has made nine Origin appearances in his career and will hope to add to that tally with strong performances for his new club next season.

Dugan has signed a four-year deal with the Sharks and coach Shane Flanagan is excited at the prospect of having the full-back on board.

"Josh will bring quality and experience to our backline next year and to sign the current Origin and Australian Test centre is major coup for the club and for our future," Flanagan said.

"We have a number of exciting young backs coming through our grades and Josh's experience will be invaluable in helping with their continued development. Josh has just turned 27 and I am confident his best football is still ahead of him.

"He is looking forward to being part of the development of players such as Val Holmes and as to where he might play for next year, quite simply he is the current Test right centre and who can also play full-back which is a bonus for our club."