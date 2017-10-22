Australia to leave star full-back Israel Folau at home for next month's European tour

Folau scores his 12th Test try of the year on Saturday - Getty Images AsiaPac

Australia will not bring star full-back Israel Folau to Europe next month for their autumn international schedule, head coach Michael Cheika has revealed.

Folau was sensational in the Wallabies' 23-18 win over the All Blacks on Saturday, Australia's first victory over their old rivals since August 2015.

The 28 year-old has only failed to score in two of the ten Test matches he has played so far this year, racking up 12 tries in 10 appearances for Australia.

"It's a good time for him to have some time away from the spotlight, just sit down and relax," Cheika told reporters in Brisbane on Sunday.

"He doesn't get a lot of chance to do that, he's been under the microscope every single day since he's come to rugby.

"I think it'll be a chance for him to get out of that for a moment, rest his body, rest his mind, take a well-earned breather and then get back into it from day one of Super Rugby next year."

Folau was outstanding against the All Blacks Credit: AAP More