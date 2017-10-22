Australia to leave star full-back Israel Folau at home for next month's European tour
Australia will not bring star full-back Israel Folau to Europe next month for their autumn international schedule, head coach Michael Cheika has revealed.
Folau was sensational in the Wallabies' 23-18 win over the All Blacks on Saturday, Australia's first victory over their old rivals since August 2015.
The 28 year-old has only failed to score in two of the ten Test matches he has played so far this year, racking up 12 tries in 10 appearances for Australia.
"It's a good time for him to have some time away from the spotlight, just sit down and relax," Cheika told reporters in Brisbane on Sunday.
"He doesn't get a lot of chance to do that, he's been under the microscope every single day since he's come to rugby.
"I think it'll be a chance for him to get out of that for a moment, rest his body, rest his mind, take a well-earned breather and then get back into it from day one of Super Rugby next year."
Folau will make one final appearance this year for Australia against the Barbarians in Sydney this weekend, before missing Test matches against Japan, Wales, England and Scotland.
Scott Sio, Tatafu Polota-Nau, Sekope Kepu, Rob Simmons, Adam Coleman, Michael Hooper, Sean McMahon, Will Genia, Bernard Foley, Kurtley Beale, Reece Hodge, Marika Koroibete and Tevita Kuridrani have all been rested for the non-cap fixture with the Barbarians, with Cheika also selecting seven uncapped players including former Gloucester centre Bill Meakes.
The decision to keep Folau on ice for the rest of the year allows Cheika to experiment with his options at full-back throughout November, given Folau's consistent selection in the position since he switched from Australian Rules Football in 2013.
Alternatives to Folau at full-back include Karmichael Hunt, Hodge and also Kurtley Beale, who has been excellent at inside centre for the Wallabies since his return from a spell in the Aviva Premiership with Wasps.
Cheika paid tribute to the Wallabies supporters when reflecting on the result over the All Blacks, while refusing to get overly carried away.
"I'm really pleased in particular for the fans. I'm not just saying that," he added.
"The ups and downs of the game, that's what rugby's about and to give them that type of enjoyment afterwards... as the national team, we're trying to unite everyone in the code when we turn up to play.
"(But) I'm very realistic, it's one win, it was hard-earned. We'll enjoy it for what it is, and then continue on with what we've got to do."