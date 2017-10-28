Australia lock Trbojevic out for up to four months

Jake Trbojevic is expected to be out for four months with a ruptured pectoral tendon injury.

Jake Trbojevic is optimistic he will be fit for the start of the 2018 NRL season after the Australia lock was ruled out of the remainder of the Rugby League World Cup.

The Manly Sea Eagles forward is expected to be sidelined for up to four months as a result of a ruptured pectoral tendon sustained in the Kangaroos' 18-4 victory over England in the opening game of the tournament on Friday.

"I will have to have surgery and I'm looking at three to four months," Trbojevic told NRL.com.

"I'm pretty confident I will be right for the start of the season. I asked that question and I've been told three and a half months will be enough time to recover.

"They said it's a torn pec tendon. I don't have to push it because I have a long time. It's not like I will be missing games. I think if it was off the bone it would have been six months. I read that somewhere.

"I've spoken to Baz [Manly coach Trent Barrett] and he said, 'get it all fixed up, it'll be sweet'. He's a legend, Baz."