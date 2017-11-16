Australia name unchanged XV to face England at Twickenham

Kurtley Beale starts at full-back for the Wallabies - Getty Images Europe

Wallabies coach Michael Cheika has named an unchanged team for Saturday's clash with England at Twickenham.

Lopeti Timani is the sole addition to an extended bench with the reserves to be finalised on Friday. Fresh off a 29-21 win over Wales in Cardiff, the Wallabies will be aiming to turn the tide on England.

Former Wasps star Kurtley Beale starts at full-back, with Cheika opting again for the heavyweight midfield tandem of Samu Kerevi and Tevita Kuridrani.

Michael Hooper captains the side at openside flanker, joined once again by Waratahs team-mate Ned Hanigan who is the least experienced forward in Australia's pack with 11 caps.

Tatafu Polota-Nau, who recently signed for Leicester Tigers, is again preferred at hooker to retiring veteran Stephen Moore.

Michael Cheika has named an unchanged side to face England Credit: GETTY IMAGES