Australia not panicking after difficult day one - Lyon

Australia are not panicking despite a difficult opening day in the first Test against Bangladesh, according to Nathan Lyon.

Bangladesh endured a tough start in Mirpur, losing three wickets in the first four overs, but recovered well to post 260 and then reduced Steve Smith's side to 18-3 in the nine remaining overs of the day.

It was a mixed day for Lyon, too, who became just the eighth bowler to reach 250 Test wickets for Australia - and the second spinner after Shane Warne - before making a duck after being sent in as nightwatchman.

But he maintains the match is still in the balance and has confidence that Australia can turn their fortunes around on day two.

"I wouldn't say panic is the word," said Lyon as he reflected on the run-out of Usman Khawaja and his own dismissal after David Warner had been trapped lbw.

"Run-outs are not ideal in any format of cricket - especially Test matches - but it's a game. We all make errors - I misjudged one.

"I think the game is in the balance and it's our opportunity to come out [Monday] morning, bat well, bat long, bat deep and see where we can take the game.

"We've got two very good batsmen. One is the number one in the world [Smith] and Matt Renshaw is a very talented young cricketer coming through.

"They're going to have to work hard, bat well, bat long partnerships. There's no demons in that pitch as yet, so it's a good opportunity for our batters.

"I think it's in the balance. Bangladesh probably have the momentum but, to lose the toss and bowl a team out for 260, that's always a pretty good result for a team.

"It's not ideal losing three wickets."