Cricket: Australia receive Bangladesh security boost after team bus damage

Authorities in Bangladesh enhanced safety measures for Australia after their team bus was damaged en route to their Chittagong hotel.

Australia received boosted security in Bangladesh after a window on their team bus was broken on Monday.

The vehicle carrying the Australia team to their hotel after the opening day of play in the second Test in Chittagong is suspected to have sustained the damage when a rock was thrown in its direction.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident and Cricket Australia (CA) declared itself satisfied with additional safety measures that have been put in place as a result.

"En route back to the hotel last night a window on the Australian team bus was broken. No one was injured in the incident," CA security manager Sean Carroll said in a statement.

"Team security personnel are currently in discussion with local authorities while they investigate the cause, which is believed to have come from a small rock or stone.

"Bangladesh authorities are taking the incident seriously and security has been increased on the route.

"To date we have been happy with security measures that have been in place and we are comfortable with the response from the Bangladesh authorities and the increased security presence we have been provided in light of the incident."

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) assured the matter is being treated with "utmost seriousness" and authorities are investigating the cause of the damage.

A BCB statement read: "The board has been in constant communication with the Australian cricket team management. As added assurance, security measures have been enhanced on the travelling route of the teams.

"The BCB has taken this matter with utmost seriousness and a high-power committee has been formed by the concerned security agencies to investigate and find out the facts."