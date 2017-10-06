Australia seamer Hastings to focus solely on T20

Injuries have taken their toll on John Hastings, who has retired from first-class and 50-over cricket but will play on as a T20 specialist.

Cricket Australia has paid tribute to John Hastings after the 31-year-old seamer ended his first-class and one-day careers to focus solely on Twenty20.

Although Hastings' only Test appearance came back in 2012, the last of his 29 one-day international caps for Australia was earned as recently as June in the Champions Trophy.

However, after being plagued by injuries, Hastings has opted to call time on his involvement in the longer formats of the game.

"Trying to get back after four shoulder reconstructions, four major ankle operations and a major knee operation has just worn me down," he explained to cricket.com.au.

"The body is just giving up and every time I try to load back to get back to four-day cricket or one-day cricket, it seems as if something else goes.

"It was a tough decision, one that wasn't made lightly, but I've decided to give the two longer formats away and focus on T20."

Cricket Australia chief executive James Sutherland said: "John has been a great servant of Australian cricket, and a player who worked extremely hard to be the best he could be, both at national and domestic level, and we congratulate him on his achievements.

"He was a brilliant competitor, particularly in limited-overs cricket for Australia, and a smart cricketer who with bat and ball was always in the game and looking to play his role helping Australia and the Victoria Bushrangers achieve success on the field.

"While it is unfortunate that we will see less of John in action, we wish him the best of luck in his role as captain of the Melbourne Stars for this summer's KFC Big Bash League and the future ahead."