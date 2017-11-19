Australia selectors' local knowledge of Brisbane makes first Test team the right XI for a game on a result pitch

Trevor Hohns, here with Steve Smith, and his fellow selectors have seen their decisions criticised, but the side looks neatly tailored - Getty Images AsiaPac

All three of Australia’s Test selectors live in Brisbane, where England arrived on Sunday afternoon in good time - and well-acclimatised for once - for the opening Ashes Test on Thursday. Since announcing their squad, Australia’s selectors have been criticised for some surprising choices, but their local knowledge - both of the unique conditions at the Gabba and the sub-tropical climate - may well prove a decisive factor.

Greg Chappell is the most famous name on Australia’s selection panel: the country’s finest batsman after Sir Donald Bradman until Ricky Ponting. He tried coaching but, like all the most talented players, found it hard to comprehend the difficulties of lesser mortals. Chappell has found his niche, however, in identifying players coming through the junior ranks. Cameron Bancroft, Australia’s new opening batsman, who has just carried his bat against the Test-class attack of New South Wales and followed it with a double-hundred for Western Australia, must have impressed Chappell with the orthodoxy of his technique.

Darren Lehmann, Australia’s coach, is another selector. Although he played for South Australia, he finds it convenient to live in Brisbane because it is the site of Australia’s National Cricket Centre. Yesterday Lehmann, like everybody else who has spoken on the subject, said he was “excited” at the prospect of the Ashes, adding that he had to leave the Australian selection meeting for only a few seconds while his son Jake was discussed, so he knew Jake was not going to be picked as the new number six.

Cameron Bancroft's technique has caught the eye of the selectors, who all know Brisbane well Credit: Getty Images AsiaPac More