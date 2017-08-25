Australia stick with 'no whingeing' policy in Bangladesh

Australia are in the dark over the wicket which will be used in Dhaka, but Nathan Lyon said there will be no moaning from the tourists.

Nathan Lyon said Australia will continue to adopt Steve Smith's 'no whingeing policy' despite uncertainty over which pitch will be used for the first Test against Bangladesh.

The tourists were in the dark over which surface is being prepared for the opening match of the series just two days before it starts at Sher-E Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Lyon chatted to Chandika Hathurusingha on Thursday, but the Tigers coach did not shed any light on the strip will be used for the first of two Tests.

"I've had a look at the wicket and I'm not really sure what to expect," Lyon said on Friday.

"I was talking to the Bangladesh coach last night 'Chandi', who was coach of NSW boys, and he didn't even tell us what wicket we're playing on. It's going to be interesting, we're just going to have to adapt.

"We know it's going to be a lot more spin-friendly than pace-friendly but if we can adapt to the conditions ASAP and just play some good cricket, hopefully we can come out on top."

Spinner Lyon said there will be no complaints from Australia regardless of conditions in Dhaka.

"Steve, as captain, has really drilled [not whingeing] into the team. No matter what we're playing on, it's the same for both teams, it's just about adapting." he added.

"I think that's one of Smithy's strengths as the captain, he's been able to direct us and lead us in that way - the no whingeing policy.

"We adapt to the conditions and we just go out and play. We know they're going to be different to what ... we expect at home, so we've just got to go out there and play."