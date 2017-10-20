Australia v New Zealand: Everything you need to know

Stephen Moore will make his last Australia appearance on home soil against the All Blacks and is determined to mark the occasion with a win.

Australia face another major challenge when they attempt to mark Stephen Moore's final home international with a Bledisloe Cup victory over New Zealand at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday.

The All Blacks will be without talisman Beauden Barrett in Brisbane as the fly-half is suffering from concussion symptoms, so Lima Sopoaga will make only his second Test start in over two years after his first came on debut.

New Zealand have won their last seven games against the Wallabies, but needed a late Barrett try to see off Michael Cheika's men 35-29 in their last encounter in Dunedin.

Moore is set to make his last appearance for his country on home soil in his hometown off the bench and the former captain is determined to sign off in style.

"Everyone comes out of the woodwork, but it is great to get the opportunity to play at home and got a few mates who are going to rock up to the game, my family as well." said the hooker.

"I would like to think they've been there the whole time.

"That means a lot to me but I really want to keep the focus firmly on the team's performance and significance of this game for this particular group of players is really big."

Captain Kieran Read will make his 100th start for the world champions.

HEAD TO HEAD

Australia: 42

New Zealand:111

Draw: 7

KEY PLAYERS

Marika Koroibete (Australia)

Koroibete has made a great start to his Australia career, scoring three tries in as many Tests. The rugby league convert followed up his double against South Africa with another five-pointer in the win over Argentina that sealed second spot in the Rugby Championship.

The Wallabies will be looking for the rapid wing to get the All Blacks on the back foot this weekend.

Lima Sopoaga (New Zealand)