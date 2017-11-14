Australia vs Honduras: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview
Australia host Honduras at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Wednesday in the second leg of their World Cup Intercontinental Qualification play-off tie.
Ange Postecoglou's side took a 0-0 draw from Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano on Friday and are now favourites to book their place in Russia next year.
An impressive performance from the Socceroos in San Pedro Sula left supporters encouraged by their chances of qualification but equally frustrated by missed opportunities to win the game.
It's a winner takes all situation on Wednesday, with Australia boasting home advantage.
|Game
|Australia vs Honduras
|Date
|Wednesday, November 15
|Time
|09:00 GMT | 20:00 AEDT | 03:00 CST
TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM
The game will not be available to viewers in the UK, but will be broadcasted on Fox Sports 501 and 9Go in Australia, and streamed live on 9Now.
|TV channel
|Online stream
|Fox Sports 501, 9Go
|9Now
SQUADS & TEAM NEWS
|Position
|Australia players
|Goalkeepers
|Langerak, Ryan, Vukovic
|Defenders
|Degenek, Jurman, McGowan, Sainsbury, Wright
|Midfielders
|Behich, Gersbach, Goodwin, Irvine, Jedinak, Jeggo, Kruse, Leckie, Luongo, Milligan, Mooy, Rogic, Risdon, Troisi
|Forwards
|Cahill, Juric, Rukavytsya
Tim Cahill was the hero against Syria, scoring both goals in the Socceroos' dramatic win, but missed the first leg of the play-off game with an ankle injury.