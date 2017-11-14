Australia vs Honduras: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Australia host Honduras at ANZ Stadium in Sydney on Wednesday in the second leg of their World Cup Intercontinental Qualification play-off tie.

Ange Postecoglou's side took a 0-0 draw from Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano on Friday and are now favourites to book their place in Russia next year.

An impressive performance from the Socceroos in San Pedro Sula left supporters encouraged by their chances of qualification but equally frustrated by missed opportunities to win the game.

It's a winner takes all situation on Wednesday, with Australia boasting home advantage.

Game Australia vs Honduras Date Wednesday, November 15 Time 09:00 GMT | 20:00 AEDT | 03:00 CST

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

The game will not be available to viewers in the UK, but will be broadcasted on Fox Sports 501 and 9Go in Australia, and streamed live on 9Now.

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Australia players Goalkeepers Langerak, Ryan, Vukovic Defenders Degenek, Jurman, McGowan, Sainsbury, Wright Midfielders Behich, Gersbach, Goodwin, Irvine, Jedinak, Jeggo, Kruse, Leckie, Luongo, Milligan, Mooy, Rogic, Risdon, Troisi Forwards Cahill, Juric, Rukavytsya

Tim Cahill was the hero against Syria, scoring both goals in the Socceroos' dramatic win, but missed the first leg of the play-off game with an ankle injury.