Austria Wien confirms Olarenwaju Kayode’s move to Manchester City

The Violets have announced the departure of the 24-year-old forward to the Etihad Stadium after a lengthy negotiation

Austria Wien have confirmed that Nigeria international Olarenwaju Kayode has parted with the club to Manchester City.

The former ASEC Mimosas player scored 17 goals to emerge the highest goal scorer last season in the Austrian Bundesliga.

"After very long and hard negotiations, we have now clarified all the details and are now finished with the final signatures and formalities, which means that the transfer has been finalized", AG CEO Markus Kraetschmer told the club website.

"This transfer is also a great signal for our club and the players that good performances and a positive development at the FK Austria Wien allow a transfer to such a renowned club like Manchester City," Kraetschmer concluded.

Kayode has since been loaned to newly promoted Spanish top flight side Girona.