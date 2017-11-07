Autumn internationals should pose no problems for England and Ireland, but trouble ahead for Wales and Scotland

Eddie Jones will be the first to tell his England squad that he expects three wins from three this month, otherwise they can kiss any hope of winning the 2019 Rugby World Cup goodbye.

They take on three sides who, despite posing different threats across the board, they should expect to beat, and two of which they have done so inside the last year – the third being Samoa who England have never failed to beat.

An understrength England side travelled to Argentina last summer and returned with a 2-0 series victory in the bag and new talent blooded into the Test stage. Australia, meanwhile, have endured a torrid time against England since the 2015 Rugby World Cup, as Jones led the Red Rose to a first ever series whitewash against his home nation in the 2016 summer series before adding their scalp once again in the final autumn international that same year with a comprehensive 38-21 victory.

The form points to a smooth English autumn, but that should also go for Ireland. Joe Schmidt’s side have, like England, taken a tactical approach to the autumn internationals that sees them play three Tests against sides who they are certainly capable of beating.

South Africa are slowly getting back to the levels that they have not seen since the last World Cup, but Ireland are still a better side and, with the Aviva Stadium behind them, should see off the Springboks. Fiji will not be a walk in the park, but Ireland have a strong second string and Schmidt is unlikely to completely rotate his side for the encounter with the Pacific Islanders given the valuable time that he can spend developing the squad as the next World Cup moves closer into view. The Irish wrap up their campaign against the Pumas, which will be a close game and could again depend on home advantage.