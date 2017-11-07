Avoiding relegation will be the greatest success for Mathare Utd

Two wins for Mathare United and at least a lose to either Nakumatt or Zoo will be enough to save Kimanzi’s face

Mathare United coach, Francis Kimanzi will consider the 2017 Kenyan Premier League season as one of his greatest if he avoids relegation.

Kimanzi will need to work extra hard in the remaining two games to avoid dropping in the relegation zone, knowing too well that anything less than six points will be detrimental.

The ‘Slum Boys’ are 15th on the log with 35 points and while there are fears at Goan Institute that the chop may be a reality, Kimanzi says that guided the team to safety will be his greatest success in

“If at the end of the season I am not relegated I will consider this one of be (my) best season.” Kimanzo toll KP website after a 1-0 win over Nzoia Sugar last weekend.

Two wins for Mathare United and one lose to either Nakumatt or Zoo will be enough to save Kimanzi’s face.

Thika United and Western Stima are breathing heavily behind them on 16th and 17th places on 35 and 32 points respectively.

Mathare United have a relatively easy match against already relegated Muhoroni Youth this coming weekend.