Away specialists Tottenham mark Premier League first with West Ham victory

Mauricio Pochettino's side edged out the Hammers at the London Stadium to stretch their winning run on the road at the start of the 2017-18 season

Tottenham may still be struggling at Wembley, but they have achieved a Premier League first on the road following victory over West Ham.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side have built much of their success in recent years on an enviable home record.

They have, however, been forced to vacate White Hart Lane while the iconic venue undergoes redevelopment.

Spurs have looked a little homesick at times but they are flourishing on their travels, with a 3-2 derby win over the Hammers on Saturday seeing them set a new benchmark.

3 - Tottenham have won their first three away games in a top-flight season for the first time since 1991-92. Fervent. pic.twitter.com/roiJURAd1t — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 23, 2017

Since the Premier League era began in 1992-93, this is the first time that Tottenham have opened a campaign among the elite with three successive victories.

They made hard work of securing that record against West Ham, as they came close to throwing away a three-goal advantage.

A brace from Harry Kane and a record-setting effort from Christian Eriksen had put the visitors in complete control at London Stadium.

Javier Hernandez, however, pulled one back to galvanise the Hammers and Cheikhou Kouyate set up a tense finish after Spurs had seen Sergie Aurier sent off.

868 - Serge Aurier is the first Spurs player to be sent off in the PL since Vlad Chiriches vs Stoke in May 2015; 868 days ago. Reckless. pic.twitter.com/Pt2kfQaV36 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 23, 2017

Tottenham will remain on the road for their next two outings – a Champions League clash with APOEL Nicosia on Tuesday and a Premier League trip to Huddersfield on September 30.