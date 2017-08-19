Awaziem sees red in Nantes victory over Troyes

The Nigeria youngster was given the marching order early but his side held firm to claim their first win of the league campaign

Chidozie Awaziem saw red in Nantes 1-0 away victory against Troyes in a Ligue 1 encounter on Saturday evening.

The 20-year-old, on loan from Portuguese giants, Porto, was shown a straight red card for a foul in the 33rd minute.

But that did not prevent Claudio Ranieri’s men to leave Stade de l'Aube with all three points - their first in the league this season.

With ten minutes before full time, Striker Emiliano Sala conjured a goal - after connecting to David Alcibiade cross with a neat shot - to make up for the Nigeria international’s blushes.

Awaziem has now played three French topflight encounters for the Canaries - placed 15th in the log after registering a win and two losses from three games.

The defender is expected to miss next week’s clash against Marseille due to the implication of his expulsion.