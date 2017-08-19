Awaziem sees red in Nantes victory over Troyes

Chidozie Awaziem saw red in Nantes 1-0 away victory against Troyes in a Ligue 1 encounter on Saturday evening.
The 20-year-old, on loan from Portuguese giants, Porto, was shown a straight red card for a foul in the 33rd minute.
But that did not prevent Claudio Ranieri’s men to leave Stade de l'Aube with all three points - their first in the league this season.
With ten minutes before full time, Striker Emiliano Sala conjured a goal - after connecting to David Alcibiade cross with a neat shot - to make up for the Nigeria international’s blushes.
Awaziem has now played three French topflight encounters for the Canaries - placed 15th in the log after registering a win and two losses from three games.
The defender is expected to miss next week’s clash against Marseille due to the implication of his expulsion.