Axar returns for final two Australia ODIs

Axar Patel has been recalled to the India one-day international squad for the two remaining matches against Australia but Shikhar Dhawan will play no part in the series.

Spinner Axar damaged his ankle playing football before the first game against Steve Smith's side and has been out of action since.

The fit-again 23-year-old was among the 15 players named in the squad for the fourth and fifth matches of a series which India have already wrapped up by taking a 3-0 lead on Sunday to return to the top of the rankings.

Dhawan has not featured after being given leave to support his wife, who is recovering after falling ill and subsequently undergoing surgery.

The opener will not return for the matches in Bangalore on Thursday and Nagpur three days later as India eye a whitewash.

An Aaron Finch century was in vain in the third ODI, Hardik Pandya top scoring for India with 78 in a five-wicket victory after Australia posted 293-6 in Indore.

India squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel.