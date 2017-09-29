How axed Ancelotti lost love and support at Bayern Munich and ultimately his job

On September 28, 2017, Carlo Ancelotti was ushered through the exits at Bayern Munich having been unceremoniously relieved of his managerial duties.

That decision was taken less than 24 hours after a 3-0 defeat to big-spending Paris Saint-Germain and five months after the Italian had guided Bayern to another Bundesliga title.

He now finds himself without a job amid accusations that he lost the support of certain members of his squad, but how did it come to this for one of the most accomplished coaches in the business?

IN THE BEGINNING

Bayern announced the appointment of Ancelotti as their head coach in December 2015, with a successor quickly identified for Manchester City-bound Pep Guardiola.

The general consensus was that the Bundesliga giants had secured themselves the services of one of the finest man-managers around, with ex-players and so-called experts quick to hail the Italian’s ability to bring the best of star-studded squads – having done so at the likes of Milan, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

For a while all seemed well, with Bayern opening his reign with a 6-0 mauling of Werder Bremen, leading former favourite Mehmet Scholl to suggest that the Bavarian outfit had broken the chains of Guardiola’s regimented rule.

The players seemed happy as well, with France international Franck Ribery telling Goal in September 2016 : "Carlo Ancelotti is a chilled, accessible guy. He loves his players, that's what we realise. He is looking for contact, he laughs with us, he asks us how we are every day. This relationship is important. Ancelotti is a champion in all respects. Otherwise it would be impossible to create such a harmonious atmosphere. That's how you are successful together."

Ancelotti added to Goal a month later on his early experiences : "I found the team was in really, really good shape, good condition and with great knowledge. The foundations were really good so I never wanted to change them. Every coach has his own idea of football so I tried to implement my idea without having a revolution. I know what the team is doing very well because they learned a lot in the last three years. I try to do something new. Sometimes when you bring new ideas the players become more focused, they gain concentration."

At this stage, the playing staff welcomed a new-found freedom on the pitch, along with training sessions which had become less demanding. They were, however, to soon start pining for the more rigorous methods of Guardiola.

TURNING POINT

View photos Borussia Dortmund Bayern Munich More

