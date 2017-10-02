Axed Bayern boss Ancelotti vows to return in 2018-19 amid Arsenal and Chelsea links

Carlo Ancelotti is planning to “rest for 10 months” following his sacking by Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

The Italian was removed from his post at the Allianz Arena in the wake of a 3-0 Champions League defeat to his former club Paris Saint-Germain.

The 58-year-old boasts an enviable coaching CV, having spent time with the likes of AC Milan, Juventus, Chelsea, Real Madrid, PSG and Bayern.

He is, however, to take a break from the dugout before looking for another job ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.

Ancelotti told reporters at a charity match in Jerusalem: “I will rest for the next 10 months, so no other teams.”

Following his dismissal by Bayern, the German club’s president, Uli Hoeness, suggested that Ancelotti had lost the support of several senior players, making his position untenable.

Quizzed on those comments, he said: “It’s best to stay quiet on that.”

While he now finds himself without a team, Ancelotti is already being linked with sides across Europe.

A return to Italy has been mooted, with Milan and Roma talked up as possible landing spots.

A second stint at Chelsea has also been rumoured, with current Blues boss Antonio Conte admitting that he will head home at some stage.

Arsenal are another side to have been discussed, with Ancelotti reported to fancy a stint at Emirates Stadium.

During his previous spell in London at Stamford Bridge, the experienced tactician landed a Premier League and FA Cup double.

The Gunners did, however, hand Arsene Wenger a new two-year deal over the summer so he would need to be removed from his post in order for the door to open to Ancelotti in 2018.