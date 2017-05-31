Ayagwa lauds Lobi Stars management

The Ortom Boys are only point off the top three and the midfielder has praised the club's hierarchy for their impact this season

Lobi Stars midfielder, Raphael Ayagwa lauds the management of the Makurdi outfit for consistently motivating the team.

The Benue outfit are sixth in the league table with 33 points, six adrift leaders, Plateau United and Ayagwa already has his sight set on a champions' medal.

"The management of Lobi Stars have been amazing by effectively playing its role to make sure the team is well motivated," Ayagwa told Goal.

"It has been interesting both on and off the pitch. The technical crew have also done well but it's a long way to go till the end of the season.

"We put God first in everything we do and it has helped us a great deal," he added.

"I'm from Benue state and being a home boy feels good to see the fans chant your name. It's motivating.

"Impossibility is nothing, there's been a loud noise about our performance in the start of the second round, we have garnered six points from two matches, scored four goals and didn't concede.

"That's an excellent result but we still have to keep the momentum until the end of the season.

"I believe I will get a champions' medal at the end of the season, it's possible but I am feeling it that Lobi Stars can be champions this season," he concluded.