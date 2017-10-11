Ayanda Patosi gunning for MTN8 Cup glory with Cape Town City

McCarthy made it five wins on the trot with a hard-fought victory over the Clever Boys at the Bidvest Stadium

Cape Town City midfielder Ayanda Patosi believes he will win his first trophy as a PSL player on Saturday when they take on SuperSport United in the 2017 MTN8 Cup final at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium.

“I don’t regret coming here one bit. I enjoy playing here and I am looking to win my first local trophy on Saturday,” Patosi told the media.

The Citizens wll come up against a side that has reached eight Cup finals in the last six years.

“They are a great team with many quality players and individual talent. And then there’s the experienced and quality of Reneilwe Letsholonyane," he continued.

“I watched their Caf game (against Club Africain) last week and could tell it will be a tough final,” Patosi added.

The 24-year-old, who caught many by surprise when he joined the Citizens from Belgian side Lokeren in the off-season, has featured in all but one of their eight matches to date.

“It would be great to win the MTN 8 and set the tone for the season. It’s been a good start for me in the PSL. We are in a cup final and third in the league. We’ve done well so far as a team,” Patosi concluded.