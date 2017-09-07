Ayew available for Newcastle United, says Swansea’s manager Paul Clement

The 25-year-old forward did not play for the Black Stars in midweek due to illness but the Swans boss says he is fine now and available for selection

The player was not part of Ghana's squad that defeated Congo 5-1 in their World Cup qualifiers in Brazzaville due to stomach upset.

However, the Swans' gaffer has allayed all fears about the 25-year-old saying that photos of him in the hospital was just a precautionary measure, claiming he is in contention for a starting berth against the Magpies.

"Jordan is fit and well after missing the game through illness," Clement said during a pre-match press conference.

"There were some worrying pictures of him in a hospital bed, he trained on his own yesterday and he was back in full training today so no problems.

"It was precautionary that he was in the hospital so he is okay and available."