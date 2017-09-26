Ayew brothers left out of Ghana squad for World Cup qualifier?

According to reports emerging out of Ghana, Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has dropped Ayew brothers Andre and Jordan for next month’s World Cup qualifier against Uganda.

Although the squad is yet to be announced, several reports have suggested that the Ayew’s have not been included in the squad to play Saudi Arabia in an international friendly on the 4th of October and Uganda in the penultimate match of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.

The duo both pulled out of the recent qualifier against Congo, which the Black Stars comfortably won 5-1, in Brazzaville this month and this did not go down well with Appiah.

Upon withdrawing from the previous camp, they both claimed to have legitimate injury concerns but were both fully recovered and available for their teams in the Premier League a few days later.

Ghana will need to win and hope Egypt slip at home against Congo to stand any mathematical chance of qualifying to the global showpiece in Russia.