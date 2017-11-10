Ayew wins West Ham United’s goal of the month award

The 27-year-old’s screamer against the Eagles has been voted the Hammers’ goal of the month of October by the club’s supporters

Andre Ayew’s spectacular goal in West Ham United's 2-2 draw against Crystal Palace on October 28 has been voted the club's goal of the month of October.

The Ghana international picked the ball at the halfway line, beat the attention of a Palace defender before unleashing an unstoppable drive past Julian Speroni from the edge of the box.

Ayew’s goal which was also nominated for the English Premier League goal of the month award got 39% of fans’ vote beating out competition from Javier Hernandez (26%) and West Ham Ladies' Amber Stobbs (16%).