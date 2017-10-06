Will the Ayews haunt Ghana in Kampala?

Kwesi Appiah has never been best friends with the Ayew brothers, and if ever he had plans to get rid of them, there could have never be a better time to launch the sucker punch.

However, ignoring any kind of personal vendetta, the truth is that the Ayews’ snub from the Black Stars’ squad to face Uganda this weekend is a step in the right direction for the national side.

The Ayews are as loved as they are hated.

One minute, they are the best thing that ever happened to Ghanaian football, and the next, they’re nothing but a curse on the Black Stars.

Even the biggest Ayew fans will not remember when Andre last had a ‘good’ game for the Black Stars – I say good because ‘outstanding’ would be asking for too much - that’s how low his stock has plummeted.

