Aymen Abdennour joins Marseille on loan from Valencia

The Tunisia international becomes the sixth signing of the Olympians after completing a loan move from the Mestalla Stadium

Aymen Abdennour has joined Ligue 1 outfit, Marseille on a season-long loan from Valencia.

The Tunisia international returns to the French topflight league after previous spells with Monaco and Toulouse.

Abdennour played 13 games in the Spanish La Liga last campaign but missed the end of the campaign  owing to injury.

The 28-year-old defender was excluded from the Carthage Eagles crucial 2018 World Cup qualification double-header fixtures against DR Congo this weekend.

Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more