Ayo Saka ready to dump Lobi Stars over contractual breach

The midfielder has disclosed his resolve to leave the Pride of Benue over unfulfilled promises

Lobi Stars’ Ayo Saka says he could be on his way out of the club due to breach of contractual agreement.

Saka spent last season at Rivers United, on loan from the Markudi side.

And has since resumed pre-season with them but says he is yet to be 'paid a dime' and such has put his future with the Aper Aku Stadium outfit in doubt.

“I may be forced to seek another club if Lobi fail to keep to their agreement. I am a professional that will love to be paid for my efforts. We had an agreement before coming here. I am yet to be paid a dime till now. I will wait till the end of the tournament in Ilorin and if nothing is done till then, I may have to leave for another club,” Saka told Goal.

“I really want to play for Lobi Stars because of the good reports I have heard from my colleagues regarding their prompt payment of players’ entitlements. I am yet to witness this so as to believe what I have been told.

“Footballers career is a very short one and it is what we get that we will hold onto. Almost all the previous clubs I have played I was owed but I don’t have any problem with that.

"I will like to play in a club where the .little I negotiated will be paid as and when due," he concluded.