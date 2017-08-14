Azpilicueta calls for Chelsea signings, with 'top players' required by Conte

Cesar Azpilicueta has called on Chelsea’s board to reinforce the squad following their 3-2 defeat to Burnley on the opening weekend of the season.

The Blues fell 3-0 behind against the Clarets, trudging into half-time seemingly heading for an embarrassingly resounding loss, though new signing Alvaro Morata and David Luiz pulled goals back in the second half.

While Morata was recruited for nearly £60 million from Real Madrid, Chelsea have also acquired midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco and Antonio Rudiger from AS Roma this summer, while goalkeeper Willy Caballero arrived on a free from Manchester City.

However, the likes of Nemanja Matic, Nathan Ake, Juan Cuadrado, Asmir Begovic, Bertrand Traore, Christian Atsu, Nathaniel Chalobah and John Terry have all departed the club permanently, along with a number of young prospects, who have left on loan.

Antonio Conte has reportedly expressed his reservations in regards to the depth at his disposal, and Azpilicueta shares his concerns as the Blues prepare to face Tottenham with a patched-up squad.

“When you see the players we lost, and the players we have signed in, they are not the same,” Azpilicueta told reporters.

“Obviously we have very good young players, but we have to know the reality that being champions is even harder the next season. We have experience of that,” Azpilicueta continued, referring to the club’s disastrous start to the 2015-16 campaign.

“So we need players. The young players need help from senior players, top players, not to rush them into a position where they are maybe not ready to go at the moment. It is something that the club is working on with the manager, and hopefully we can get new signings in the next few weeks.”

Both Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas were sent off against Burnley, while Pedro is also suspended for the encounter with Mauricio Pochettino’s men. Bakayoko and Eden Hazard are both injured.