Azraai open to Melaka United job

Double-treble winning coach Azraai Khor Abdullah is willing to coach the Super League strugglers Melaka United, should he get an offer.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Former Kedah, Kelantan and Harimau Muda head coach Azraai Khor Abdullah is open to the idea of leading relegation-threatened Super League side Melaka United.

The Mousedeers are currently 11th in the 12-team standings, having 'rested' head coach Eric Williams just before their round 13 match against Felda United last week.

He told mStar.com that he is interested in returning to coaching with Melaka, even though they are struggling this season.

"Of course I miss coaching and I can't deny that I am excited when I learned that Melaka have shortlisted me (as Williams' replacement).

"But the Melaka management has not contacted me, although I am excited at that possibility.

"A number of Melaka players have played under me at Harimau Muda such as Nazri Ahmad, Izzaq Faris Ramlan dan Faizal Muhammad.

"Apart from them, Melaka have a number of potential players and if given the chance, I will try to save the club from relegation," he told the publication.

Azraai took Kedah to an unprecedented double-treble title haul in the 2007 and 2008 seasons, and next won the 2011 Malaysia Cup with Negeri Sembilan.

He last coached Sabah in 2015, but left the Borneo club after less than one month, without having led them in any matches, due to an internal dispute.